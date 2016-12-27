Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences Corp. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) traded down 1.27% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. 1,218,362 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.52 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Exact Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company earned $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. Exact Sciences Corp. had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Exact Sciences Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Corp. will post ($1.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Maneesh Arora sold 562,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $9,828,792.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,094,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,106,635.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,485.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Corp. during the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Exact Sciences Corp. by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences Corp. by 77.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences Corp. by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Corp. during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes Lung Cancer Nodules, Pancreatic Cancer Screening, Esophageal Cancer Screening, Lung Cancer Pipeline, Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline and Esophageal Cancer Pipeline.

