Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS):

12/20/2016 – Exact Sciences Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

12/20/2016 – Exact Sciences Corp. was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2016 – Exact Sciences Corp. was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2016 – Exact Sciences Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EXACT Sciences Corporation uses applied genomics to develop effective, patient-friendly screening technologies for use in the detection of cancer. Certain of its technologies have been licensed to Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for a stool-based DNA screening assay for colorectal cancer in the average-risk population. Colorectal cancer, which is the most deadly cancer among non-smokers, is generally curable if detected early. Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening and diagnostic tests for more than twenty years, the rate of early detection of colorectal cancer remains low, and deaths from colorectal cancer remain high. EXACT Sciences believes its genomics-based technologies would help to enable detection of colorectal cancer so that more people can be effectively treated. “

11/9/2016 – Exact Sciences Corp. was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2016 – Exact Sciences Corp. had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2016 – Exact Sciences Corp. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) opened at 14.17 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.54 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. Exact Sciences Corp. had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. Exact Sciences Corp.’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corp. will post ($1.71) EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Maneesh Arora sold 562,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $9,828,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,094,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,106,635.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $10,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,340,057 shares in the company, valued at $23,397,395.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. The Company’s product pipeline includes Lung Cancer Nodules, Pancreatic Cancer Screening, Esophageal Cancer Screening, Lung Cancer Pipeline, Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline and Esophageal Cancer Pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.