Evercore ISI Reaffirms Hold Rating for Yahoo Inc. (YHOO)

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Yahoo Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the digital content provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Yahoo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yahoo in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Yahoo from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yahoo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Yahoo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.84 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yahoo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. Yahoo has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The stock’s market capitalization is $36.89 billion.

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $857 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Yahoo had a negative net margin of 96.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yahoo will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $30,817.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 599,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,622.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yahoo by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,907,442 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $82,211,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yahoo during the third quarter valued at $3,017,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Yahoo by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,183,039 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $50,989,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yahoo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,207,700 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 77,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yahoo by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,101 shares of the digital content provider’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yahoo

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

