Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wright Medical Group Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (WMGI)

Wright Medical Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wright Medical Group in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2017 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 71.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) traded up 0.64% during trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. 164,665 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. Wright Medical Group has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s market cap is $2.42 billion.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 44,012 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,047,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Carney sold 54,748 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,249,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 232,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 95,286 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group, Inc is a global specialty orthopaedic company. The Company through Wright Medical Technology, Inc (WMT) and other subsidiaries provides extremity and biologic solutions that enable clinicians to alleviate pain and restore the patients’ lifestyles. The Company operates through three segments: U.S., International and BioMimetic.

