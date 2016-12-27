Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) traded up 0.14% on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 990,827 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.92. United Parcel Service Inc. has a one year low of $87.30 and a one year high of $120.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 195.68% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm earned $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service Inc. will post $5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Aegis began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.56.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. It delivers packages each business day in over 220 countries and territories. The Company operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

