Energy Transfer Partners L.P.’s (ETP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ETP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. RBC Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners L.P. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.52.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) opened at 36.39 on Monday. Energy Transfer Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.75 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70.

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Energy Transfer Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company earned $5.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer Partners L.P. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 97.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

