Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. were worth $39,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETP. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 13.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 90.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 20.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) traded up 0.30% on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,813 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. Energy Transfer Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm’s market cap is $19.81 billion.

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (NYSE:ETP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Energy Transfer Partners L.P. had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business earned $5.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Partners L.P. will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from $38.13 to $38.33 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Energy Transfer Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

