Encana Corp (ECA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECA. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Encana Corp in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Encana Corp from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC raised Encana Corp from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Encana Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Encana Corp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) opened at 16.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.92 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

WARNING: This report was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/encana-corp-eca-price-target-raised-to-c15-00-at-bmo-capital-markets/1133571.html.

Encana Corp Company Profile

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.