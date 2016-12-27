Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,386 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $74,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 90.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 405.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) opened at 56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Buckingham Research raised Emerson Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr downgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in offering technology and engineering together that provides solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets around the world. The company operates through five business segments: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Network Power, Climate Technologies, and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

