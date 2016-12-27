Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $32,728,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,823 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil Limited were worth $32,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,213,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,823,000 after buying an additional 3,301,370 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,297,000 after buying an additional 1,750,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,778,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,524,000 after buying an additional 687,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,359,000 after buying an additional 566,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited by 168.5% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) traded up 0.1131% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.0596. 18,841 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.2915 and a beta of 1.14. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.1129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Imperial Oil Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Imperial Oil Limited in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

Imperial Oil Limited Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd is a Canada-based integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. The Company’s operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

