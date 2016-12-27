Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Director Sells $265,975.71 in Stock

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Director Hans U. Benz sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $265,975.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) opened at 58.20 on Tuesday. Ebix Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 31.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ebix Inc. will post $2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,655,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.6% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,932,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 116.4% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 866,499 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,632,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 86.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 398,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,671,000 after buying an additional 184,739 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

