Eastman Chemical Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2016 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (EMN)

Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Friday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) opened at 76.56 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,926.9% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 199,435 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 434.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 405,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 329,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Demeritt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is a specialty chemicals company that produces a range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. The Company operates through five segments: Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Adhesives & Plasticizers (A&P), Advanced Materials (AM), Fibers, and Specialty Fluids & Intermediates (SFI).

