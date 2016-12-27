EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EastGroup Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.55.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) opened at 72.92 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.95.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $76,036.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $183,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

