Eagle Point Credit Co. (NYSE:ECC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) opened at 17.49 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit Co. (NYSE:ECC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eagle Point Credit Co. (ECC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on January 31st” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/eagle-point-credit-co-ecc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-60-on-january-31st/1133595.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company invests primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.