E-Trade Financial Corp. (ETFC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC’s holdings in E-Trade Financial Corp. were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in E-Trade Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its position in E-Trade Financial Corp. by 128.3% in the second quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD. increased its position in E-Trade Financial Corp. by 11.8% in the second quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E-Trade Financial Corp. during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Trade Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded up 0.31% on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,302 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.73. E-Trade Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

E-Trade Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $486 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645 million. E-Trade Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 27.25%. E-Trade Financial Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that E-Trade Financial Corp. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.50 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks Inc. upped their price target on E-Trade Financial Corp. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E-Trade Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of E-Trade Financial Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

E-Trade Financial Corp. Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

