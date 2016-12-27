Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.08.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Dundee Industrial REIT, is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objectives are managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a real estate investment trust (REIT) that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

