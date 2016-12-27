Dow Chemical Co. (DOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Dow Chemical Co. (NYSE:DOW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOW. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dow Chemical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Vetr raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) opened at 58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.33.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business earned $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

WARNING: “Dow Chemical Co. (DOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/dow-chemical-co-dow-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-sanford-c-bernstein/1133626.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth $245,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 29.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 48.1% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 37.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the third quarter worth $554,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.