Dover Corp. (DOV) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dover Corp. were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover Corp. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,272,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,877,000 after buying an additional 580,562 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $11,999,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Dover Corp. by 12.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 588,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,784,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover Corp. by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,738,000 after buying an additional 656,989 shares during the period. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Dover Corp. by 19.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) traded up 0.95% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 544,176 shares. Dover Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24.

Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Dover Corp. had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Dover Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 56.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Dover Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dover Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dover Corp. from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $68.00 price target on Dover Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Dover Corp. news, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $38,832.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $807,945.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. Company Profile

Dover Corporation (Dover) is engaged in the manufacturing of equipment, components and specialty systems. The Company also provides supporting engineering, testing and other services. The Company operates through four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for production and processing of fuels across the world.

