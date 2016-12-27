Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) (NYSE:DDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dominion Diamond Corp in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Dominion Diamond Corp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Dominion Diamond Corp from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Dominion Diamond Corp (TSE:DDC) traded up 0.16% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 169,943 shares. Dominion Diamond Corp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $16.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion.

Dominion Diamond Corp Company Profile

Dominion Diamond Corporation is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

