Dollar General Corp. (DG) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday. Vetr currently has $86.44 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General Corp. from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General Corp. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.12.

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) opened at 74.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.85. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Dollar General Corp. had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Dollar General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $492,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,213.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 390.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 14.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 114.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

