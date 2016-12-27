DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (drh) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 17th

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:drh) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) opened at 11.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business earned $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.08 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 12.62%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CFO Sean M. Mahoney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $119,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 99.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.0% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $251,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Friday. Instinet began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $11.00 target price on DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of approximately 30 hotels and resorts throughout North America and the United States Virgin Islands that consists of over 10,925 guest rooms. Its primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States.

