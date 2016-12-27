Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zephirin Group

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Zephirin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Zephirin Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) traded up 0.2401% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.4943. 1,647,893 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.54 billion. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,205,279 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $175,305,000 after buying an additional 1,741,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,117,935 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $124,520,000 after buying an additional 1,440,650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,017.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,631,000 after buying an additional 1,333,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 102.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,602,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 1,316,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth $20,098,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc is engaged in offshore drilling and providing contract drilling services to the energy industry. The Company has a fleet of approximately 30 offshore drilling rigs, such as semisubmersibles, jack-ups and dynamically positioned (DP) drillships. Its fleet offers a range of services around the world in the floater market (ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water).

