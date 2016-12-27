DeVry Education Group Inc. (DV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DeVry Education Group were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,702,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,566,000 after buying an additional 1,520,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,089,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after buying an additional 187,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,951,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,658,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,747,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farley Capital II L.P. increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Farley Capital II L.P. now owns 1,715,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV) traded down 0.31% on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 1,251,777 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. DeVry Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81 and a beta of 1.02.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DeVry Education Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DeVry Education Group Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. DeVry Education Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/devry-education-group-inc-dv-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc/1134117.html.

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $24.00 price target on DeVry Education Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. First Analysis upgraded DeVry Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeVry Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Standpoint Research cut DeVry Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DeVry Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In related news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 3,272 shares of DeVry Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $91,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About DeVry Education Group

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DeVry Education Group Inc. (NYSE:DV).

Receive News & Ratings for DeVry Education Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeVry Education Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.