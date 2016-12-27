Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Stake Lowered by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy Corp. were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Devon Energy Corp. by 20.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Devon Energy Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. RS Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Devon Energy Corp. by 91.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Corp. by 181.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. 1,792,118 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.53 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Devon Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Devon Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Vetr upgraded shares of Devon Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Devon Energy Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy Corp. from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corp. from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

About Devon Energy Corp.

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

