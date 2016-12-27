Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Buy Rating for Red Hat Inc. (RHT)

Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the open-source software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.24.

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 71.01 on Friday. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615 million for the quarter. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Red Hat’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $86,317.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Henry Hugh Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,822 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Red Hat by 14,408.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,616 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC now owns 220,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 8.7% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,009,279 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 80,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Red Hat by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 267,438 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 36,191 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

