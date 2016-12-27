Desjardins Trims Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Target Price to C$19.00

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OR. Paradigm Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.89.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) opened at 12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 33.35. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/desjardins-trims-osisko-gold-royalties-ltd-or-target-price-to-c19-00/1133670.html.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Osisko) is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of acquiring and managing precious metal and other interests in Canada and across the world. The Company’s assets include the Canadian Malartic mine, located in Malartic, Quebec and Eleonore mine, located in the James Bay area in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.