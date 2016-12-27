Desjardins Increases Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TOG) Price Target to C$11.00

Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Torc Oil And Gas from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.08.

Shares of Torc Oil And Gas (TSE:TOG) opened at 8.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.52 billion. Torc Oil And Gas has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

About Torc Oil And Gas

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd. (TORC), formerly Vero Energy Inc (Vero), is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas assets.The Company is engaged in drilling activities. TORC uses its technical, technological and industry knowledge to evaluate potential hydrocarbon .

