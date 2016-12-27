Denali Advisors LLC Has $13,479,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,952 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up about 2.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Banced Corp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 47.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,846,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 725,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) traded up 1.32% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,115 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm earned $10.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines Inc. will post $5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $54.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $60.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $187,587.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $75,046.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

