DBV Technologies SA (DBVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies SA (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies SA in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies SA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA during the third quarter worth $200,162,000. Deerfield Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA by 113.2% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Co. now owns 1,743,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after buying an additional 925,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA during the third quarter worth $6,114,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA during the second quarter worth $4,407,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies SA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after buying an additional 133,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBV Technologies SA (NASDAQ:DBVT) traded down 0.6252% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.8607. The stock had a trading volume of 23,078 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The stock’s market cap is $1.60 billion. DBV Technologies SA has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

About DBV Technologies SA

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

