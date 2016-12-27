Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,278 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded up 0.19% on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 230,975 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.28. Darden Restaurants Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other news, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 8,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $548,486.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,832.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 28,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,757,093.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $998,832.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

