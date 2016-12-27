Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Director James B. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,404,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) traded up 2.7349% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.8899. The company had a trading volume of 217,984 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.47 million, a PE ratio of 49.7256 and a beta of 1.47. Daktronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business earned $170 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Daktronics Inc. will post $0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Daktronics’s dividend payout ratio is 127.28%.

WARNING: “Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Director Sells $52,500.00 in Stock” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/daktronics-inc-dakt-director-sells-52500-00-in-stock/1134005.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth $463,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 1,413.4% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 242,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 226,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 212,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Singular Research assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daktronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc is a supplier of electronic scoreboards, electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.