Cynosure Inc. (CYNO) Stake Cut by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cynosure Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cynosure were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drill Craig A bought a new stake in shares of Cynosure during the second quarter valued at $17,721,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Cynosure during the second quarter worth approximately $17,333,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Cynosure during the second quarter worth approximately $12,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cynosure by 138.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cynosure by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,551,000 after buying an additional 225,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Cynosure Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO) traded up 2.29% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,903 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.70. Cynosure Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.11 million. Cynosure had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cynosure Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/cynosure-inc-cyno-stake-cut-by-argent-capital-management-llc/1134259.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYNO shares. Brean Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Cynosure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cynosure in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cynosure in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Cynosure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cynosure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

In other Cynosure news, Chairman Michael R. Davin sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $732,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $189,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas J. Delaney sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cynosure

Cynosure Inc (Cynosure) develops and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve gynecologic health.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cynosure Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cynosure Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cynosure Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.