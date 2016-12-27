CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday. Vetr currently has $79.51 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health Corporation from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 79.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 2,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

