Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $40,277,000 Position in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. First Niagara Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 1,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.3086% on Tuesday, hitting $770.5431. The stock had a trading volume of 767,626 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.5276 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $762.38 and a 200-day moving average of $767.12. Amazon.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.00 and a 1-year high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com Inc. will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/cullen-frost-bankers-inc-has-40277000-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn/1133916.html.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $900.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $935.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $918.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.