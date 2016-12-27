Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Valspar Corp. (NYSE:VAL) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valspar Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC set a $110.00 price target on Valspar Corp. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valspar Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Shares of Valspar Corp. (NYSE:VAL) opened at 103.48 on Thursday. Valspar Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $108.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Valspar Corp. (NYSE:VAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Valspar Corp. had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Valspar Corp. will post $5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Suisse Group AG Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Valspar Corp. (VAL)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/credit-suisse-group-ag-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-valspar-corp-val/1133703.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Valspar Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Valspar Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valspar Corp. by 642.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,314,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after buying an additional 2,002,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Valspar Corp. by 129.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,440,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,648,000 after buying an additional 812,156 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valspar Corp. by 142.9% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after buying an additional 761,014 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valspar Corp. by 141.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,058,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,397,000 after buying an additional 620,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valspar Corp. by 134.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,017,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after buying an additional 583,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valspar Corp.

The Valspar Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and distributing a range of coatings, paints and related products. The Company operates through two segments: Coatings and Paints. The Coatings segment includes its industrial product lines and packaging product line. The Company offers decorative and protective coatings for metal, wood and plastic primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturing (OEM) customers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Valspar Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valspar Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.