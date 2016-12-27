Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credit Suisse Group AG from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) opened at 14.85 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm’s market cap is $31.01 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/credit-suisse-group-ag-cs-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1133803.html.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Brave Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a global financial services company. The Company operates in three segments: Private Banking & Wealth Management and Investment Banking. Private Banking & Wealth Management offers advice and a range of financial solutions to private, corporate and institutional clients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.