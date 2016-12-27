Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.75.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/credicorp-ltd-bap-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1134041.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $15,857,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 58.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 432,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,879,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) traded up 0.132% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.985. 22,230 shares of the company traded hands. Credicorp has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $166.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.64. The firm’s market cap is $12.41 billion.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.