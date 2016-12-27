Covanta Holding Corp. (CVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Covanta Holding Corp. (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp. (NYSE:CVA) opened at 15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.74. Covanta Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Covanta Holding Corp. (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Covanta Holding Corp. had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $421 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp. will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta Holding Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC upgraded Covanta Holding Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Covanta Holding Corp. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

In other Covanta Holding Corp. news, insider Stephen J. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $222,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,653.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $286,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,394.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Corp. by 130.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Corp. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Corp. by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Corp. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Covanta Holding Corp. (CVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/covanta-holding-corp-cva-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-28th/1133616.html.

About Covanta Holding Corp.

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. It operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Holding Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta Holding Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.