Corning Inc. (GLW) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co. started coverage on shares of Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on shares of Corning from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Corning from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) opened at 24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Corning has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, insider James P. Clappin sold 94,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $2,264,215.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 204,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $4,723,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $15,616,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $5,235,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated (Corning) is engaged in the manufacture of specialty glass and ceramics. The Company operates in five segments: Display Technologies, which manufactures glass substrates; Optical Communications, which is engaged in providing optical solutions; Environmental Technologies, which manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products; Specialty Materials, which manufactures products that provide over 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals, and Life Sciences segment, which is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of scientific laboratory products.

