Continental Resources (CLR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) recently:

12/19/2016 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at FBR & Co. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2016 – Continental Resources was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2016 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/8/2016 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/8/2016 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2016 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at KLR Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2016 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.50 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2016 – Continental Resources was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2016 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2016 – Continental Resources is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2016 – Continental Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) opened at 52.58 on Tuesday. Continental Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company’s market cap is $19.48 billion.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.37 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources Inc. will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $213,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.