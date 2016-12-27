Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,700 shares during the period. Concho Resources makes up about 2.2% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $271,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Concho Resources by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) opened at 136.33 on Tuesday. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.22 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business earned $430.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 89.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc. will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/concho-resources-inc-cxo-shares-bought-by-carmignac-gestion/1133842.html.

CXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Bank of America Corp. set a $151.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KLR Group upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.84.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Brenda R. Schroer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $248,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s operations are focused in the Permian Basin of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, an onshore oil and natural gas basin in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.