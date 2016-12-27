Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Has $7,339,000 Stake in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lowered its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in J M Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in J M Smucker by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) traded down 0.45% on Tuesday, reaching $128.88. 300,647 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.52. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $157.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.12. The company earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post $7.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $134.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.36.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

