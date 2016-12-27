Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Has $6,191,000 Stake in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Progressive Corp were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,812,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,091,000 after buying an additional 35,592 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Progressive Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 935,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,468,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 1,240,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.76. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Progressive Corp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Progressive Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progressive Corp in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on shares of Progressive Corp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

In other Progressive Corp news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $375,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

