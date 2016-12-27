Commonwealth Equity Services Inc Boosts Position in The TJX Cos. (TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Cos. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in The TJX Cos. were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The TJX Cos. by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,523,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after buying an additional 1,025,752 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of The TJX Cos. by 54.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 2,151,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $166,122,000 after buying an additional 754,365 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Cos. by 21.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,017,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,281,000 after buying an additional 713,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of The TJX Cos. by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,773,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,449,914,000 after buying an additional 652,818 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Cos. during the second quarter worth about $46,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos. (NYSE:TJX) traded down 0.25% on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,803 shares. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The TJX Cos. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $83.64.

The TJX Cos. (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The TJX Cos. had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm earned $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Cos. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. The TJX Cos.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Cos. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Cos. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The TJX Cos. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Cos. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Cos. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Cos. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $533,131.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The TJX Cos.

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

