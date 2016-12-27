Comerica Inc. (CMA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $23,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) traded up 0.09% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,671 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica Inc. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $70.44.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Comerica had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Inc. will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. FBR & Co increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

In related news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $265,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Muneera S. Carr sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $101,425.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated (Comerica) is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. Comerica has its operations in three business segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank and Wealth Management. In addition to the three business segments, it also operates in the Finance segment.

