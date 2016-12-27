Columbus Circle Investors Sells 608,792 Shares of Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,792 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,266.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $125,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 74.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $193,000.

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) traded down 0.658% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.305. The stock had a trading volume of 154,070 shares. Dycom Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.037 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $799.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.34 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries Inc. will post $5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Vetr raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.54 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

In related news, VP Rebecca Brightly Roach sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $37,576.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,284.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

