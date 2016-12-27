Columbus Circle Investors Acquires New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 71,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $319,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,942.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 253,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 240,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded up 0.56% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 316,532 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82 billion.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($5.09) earnings per share for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 5,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 2,504 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $122,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,340.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally available small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders (RGDs), which are a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. Its cancer product candidates are AG-221 and AG-120, which targets mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 and 1, or IDH2 and IDH1, respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

