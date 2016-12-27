Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola’s sales are getting affected by weakening demand in certain emerging and developing markets and shift in consumer preferences. Also, severe macroeconomic challenges in certain international markets and the stronger U.S. dollar have impacted quarterly results for the cola giant, which generates about half of its sales abroad. Fx headwinds are likely to hurt 2016 profits by 8–9% and by 1–2% on revenues. Though Coca-Cola has increased marketing investments and is driving package and product innovation to boost its carbonated beverage business, these efforts have not as yet resulted in any meaningful improvement.”

KO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.56 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) opened at 41.60 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/coca-cola-co-ko-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1133847.html.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 562.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe fs LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.