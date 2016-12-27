Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider Simon Boddie bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($62,653.56).

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) opened at 51.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.92. The stock’s market cap is GBX 717.11 million. Coats Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 21.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 52.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Coats Group PLC (COA) Insider Purchases £51,000 in Stock” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/coats-group-plc-coa-insider-purchases-51000-in-stock/1133541.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Coats Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 88 ($1.08) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.54) target price on shares of Coats Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Coats Group PLC Company Profile

Coats Group plc, formerly Guinness Peat Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in industrial thread and consumer textiles crafts business. The Company’s segments are Industrial and Crafts. It offers apparel, footwear and accessories threads; zips and trims products, and coats global services.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.