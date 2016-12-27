Coats Group PLC (COA) Insider Purchases £51,000 in Stock

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) insider Simon Boddie bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($62,653.56).
Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) opened at 51.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.92. The stock’s market cap is GBX 717.11 million. Coats Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 21.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 52.54.
Several research firms recently issued reports on COA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Coats Group PLC in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 88 ($1.08) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.54) target price on shares of Coats Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Coats Group PLC Company Profile
Coats Group plc, formerly Guinness Peat Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in industrial thread and consumer textiles crafts business. The Company’s segments are Industrial and Crafts. It offers apparel, footwear and accessories threads; zips and trims products, and coats global services.
