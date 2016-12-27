Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,107 shares, an increase of 308.4% from the November 30th total of 21,818 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) traded down 0.09% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 96,105 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. The Fund invests in various non-United States markets through liquid securities, including depositary receipts and exchange traded funds.

